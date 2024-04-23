Mississippi retail sports betting handle reaches $44.5m in March

Bets were down 4.7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Bettors in Mississippi wagered $44.5m on sports in March, down 4.7 per cent compared to March 2023 but 41 per cent ahead of February of this year. Revenue was $3.4m, down 32 per cent from March 2023 ($5m) but up 47 per cent from February.

Coastal casinos took $30.2m in bets and $1.9m in revenue. Some $20.2m was wagered on basketball. Central casinos took $8.9m in bets and $1m in sports betting revenue. Again, basketball drew the most bets at $4.5m, but $4m parlay card bets generated the most revenue at $584,612.

As for northern casinos, players spent $5.5m, with revenue hitting $468,058. Basketball was the main source of activity, attracting $3.7m in bets and generating $249,668 in revenue.

Online sports betting

Earlier this month, the Mississippi Senate Gaming Committee voted to pass House Bill 774, but time is running out, with the legislative session due to conclude on May 5. The bill would allow residents aged over 21 to place legal wagers on sporting events from mobile devices outside of the state’s 26 brick-and-mortar casinos.

Sports betting platforms would need to partner with a Mississippi-based casino. The casinos would not be allowed to partner with multiple mobile sports betting vendors but platforms could partner with multiple casinos. They would be subject to a 12 per cent tax on revenue to go to a statewide emergency road and bridge repair fund.