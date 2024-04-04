Senate committee advances Mississippi online sports betting bill

The Senate Gaming Committee passed the Mississippi sports betting bill.

US.- The Mississippi Senate Gaming Committee has voted to pass House Bill 774 ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for committees to report on general bills originating in the house. Changes to the version passed by the House in February mean it may return to the other chamber if the full Senate passes the bill before it adjourns on April 11.

The Mississippi Mobile Sports Wagering Act would allow residents 21 and up to place legal wagers on sporting events from mobile devices outside of the state’s 26 brick-and-mortar casinos. Sports betting platforms would need to partner with a Mississippi-based casino. The casinos would not be allowed to partner with multiple mobile sports betting vendors but platforms could partner with multiple casinos. They would be subject to a 12 por cent tax on revenue to go to a statewide emergency road and bridge repair fund.