Mississippi lawmakers advance online sports betting bill

The House Gaming Committee passed House Bill 774.

US.- The House Gaming Committee has advanced House Bill 774, which seeks to legalise mobile sports betting. Under the bill, each of the 26 casinos in Mississippi could launch an online sports betting platform.

Casinos would only be able to partner with one licensed platform (in addition to any existing retail sportsbook). Only existing casinos would be allowed to operate on the market.

The bill does not reference an application fee for licences. However, the renewal fee for a manufacturer’s licence would be $1,000 and a seller’s or distributor’s licence $500. Tax would be applied in a tiered structure related to gross revenue. Online sports betting revenue of less than $50,000 per month would pay 4 per cent, increasing to 6 per cent for $50,000 to $134,000 and 8 per cent for revenue over that.

Players would need to be at least 21 and would be able to place bets from anywhere inside Mississippi. If the bill passes into law, it would come into effect on July 1 this year.