Mississippi casinos generate $235.1m in revenue in March

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) has reported that the state’s 25 non-tribal casinos generated $235.1m in revenue from poker, slots and table games in March. Revenue increased 13.8 per cent compared to February ($206.7m) and 3 per cent compared to March 2023. Average daily revenue was $7.6m.

Mississippi’s casino revenue is broken down into the following three regions: Central, Coastal, and Northern. The Costal region generated $148.9m in revenue, the Northern region $53.7m and the Central region $32.4m.

Sports betting in March

Bettors in Mississippi wagered $44.5m on sports in March, down 4.7 per cent compared to March 2023 but 41 per cent ahead of February of this year. Revenue was $3.4m, down 32 per cent from March 2023 ($5m) but up 47 per cent from February.

Coastal casinos took $30.2m in bets and $1.9m in revenue. Central casinos took $8.9m in bets and $1m in sports betting revenue. As for northern casinos, players spent $5.5m, with revenue hitting $468,058.