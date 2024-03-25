Mississippi casinos generate $206.7m in revenue in February 

The Mississippi Gaming Commission has reported that casino revenue increased slightly year-on-year.

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission (MGC) has reported that the state’s 26 non-tribal casinos generated $206.7m in revenue from poker, slots and table games in February. Revenue increased 14.6 per cent compared to January ($180.3m) was up slightly from $206.3 in February 2023.

Mississippi’s casino revenue is broken down into the following three regions: Central, Coastal, and Northern. The Costal region generated $131.5m in revenue, the Northern region $47.3m and the Central region $27.9m.

Sports betting in February

Mississippi’s sports betting revenue was $2.3m in February, down 65.6 per cent compared to January. The sports betting handle was $31.3m, down 29 per cent from the previous month.

Last month the state House passed House Bill 774 on online sports betting. The bill now heads to a Senate committee.