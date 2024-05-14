Minnesota sports betting bill moves forward

Minnesota senator John Marty and two colleagues introduced the new bill in April.

House Ways and Means Committee has approved the bill.

US.- The Minnesota House will consider a sports betting bill after it was approved by the Ways and Means Committee. The bill was introduced by senator John Marty and two colleagues. It would allow sports betting with restrictions on college and in-game bets and on push notifications.

Last May, Minnesota’s legislative session ended without a proposal to legalise sports wagering reaching a vote. The bill had been passed by several house committees. Introduced by representative Zack Stephenson, it would have allowed in-person sports betting at casinos run by Minnesota’s 11 Native American tribes. Each tribe would have also had the option to offer online gaming.

