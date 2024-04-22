Focus Gaming News | North America | Legislation

Minnesota bill to ban historical horse racing machines moves forward

04/22/24

The bill is sponsored by representative Zack Stephenson.

US.- The Minnesota House State and Local Government Finance and Policy Committee has voted 7-5 to advance HF 5724, a bill that would ban historical horse racing (HHR) machines in the state. The bill is sponsored by representative Zack Stephenson. Minnesota’s horse racing industry argues that the machines are a vital revenue source.

