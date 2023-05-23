Minnesota sports betting bill fails to pass as legislative session ends

Gambling legislation will now have to wait until next year’s legislative session.

Minnesota’s legislative session ended without the proposal to legalise sports wagering reaching a vote.

US.- Sports betting will not be legalised in Minnesota this year. The legislative session has ended without addressing HF 2000. Earlier this year, the bill was passed by the state’s House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee, the House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee, and the Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee.

Introduced by representative Zack Stephenson, the bill would have allowed in-person sports betting at casinos run by Minnesota’s 11 Native American tribes. Each tribe would have also had the option to offer online gaming. Wagers made on tribal land would not be taxed, while online wagers would be taxed at a 10 per cent rate on net revenue received.

The first $2.7m of revenue from wagering in Minnesota would be allocated toward the state’s Commission of Public Safety, while another $1.35m would go to the Commission or Revenue. The remaining revenue would then be divided between the Commission of Human Services and the Amateur Sports Integrity and Participation account.

The bill would have established criminal and civil penalties for any violations of the law concerning betting.

Lawmakers have tried to legalise sports betting in Minnesota for several years. In 2022, the state’s House passed House Bill 778, but the bill never made it through the Senate.

