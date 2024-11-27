1xBet wins “Best Mobile Sports Betting App 2024” at SiGMA Europe Awards

The ceremony was held on November 12 as part of SiGMA Europe 2024.

Press release.- Global bookmaker 1xBet has won the Best Mobile Sports Betting App 2024 category in the SiGMA Europe Awards, one of the most prestigious betting and gambling industry prizes.

The ceremony was held on November 12 as part of the SiGMA Europe 2024 forum at the MMH Exhibition Centre in Valletta, Malta. The victory resulted from online voting and a jury of industry experts’ decisions.

A 1xBet representative said: “We are proud that our mobile app has received such high praise. This award highlights 1xBet’s achievements in technology and innovation. We have been developing our app for many years and are happy to receive recognition from the professional community. The company will continue improving the product to meet users’ expectations and help them enjoy sports betting with maximum comfort.”

This year the global bookmaker 1xBet has already won several prestigious igaming trophies. Previously, the brand was recognised as the Best Sportsbook of the Year at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, the Affiliate Company of the Year according to the International Gaming Awards 2024, and the Best Esport Operator 2024 in Latin America at the SiGMA Americas Awards.

1xBet in SiGMA Europe 2024

At SiGMA Europe 2024, the 1xBet team discussed gambling development prospects and key focus areas. Every exhibition guest received valuable business insights on increasing profitability through the 1xPartners affiliate program.

Guests at booth No. 2154 had the chance to chat with 1xBet representatives, play digital football and reaction desk, as well as enter prize draws. Each participant could win an iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPad Pro, AirPods Max, Apple Watch Series 10, and a Yamaguchi Air Travel pillow. Among the partners, prizes included exclusive design AirPods, FC Barcelona (official partner of 1xBet) branded jerseys, Nintendo gaming consoles, and branded Nike Air Force sneakers.

A special gift awaited football fans—they took part in a draw for VIP tickets to Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona matches. The emotions of the lucky contest winners were captured in a special photo zone.

“The organisers of SiGMA Europe 2024 outdid themselves. Every forum participant had the chance to exchange experiences with colleagues and enhance their professional networking. Taking part in such exhibitions motivates us to constantly improve our products, creating innovative solutions for clients and partners. We discussed many joint projects and have already started working on their implementation,” said a 1xBet representative.