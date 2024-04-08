New sports betting bill proposed in Minnesota

Senator John Marty’s proposal would prohibit bets on college games and in-game action.

US.- Minnesota senator John Marty and two colleagues have introduced a new sports betting bill. The proposal would allow sports betting with restrictions on bets on college games and in-game action as well as on push notifications.

Last May, Minnesota’s legislative session ended without a proposal to legalise sports wagering reaching a vote. The bill had been passed by several house committees. Introduced by representative Zack Stephenson, it would have allowed in-person sports betting at casinos run by Minnesota’s 11 Native American tribes. Each tribe would have also had the option to offer online gaming.

Marty told media: “Every bill gets negotiated, but I think this spells out the type of safeguards we ought to have.”