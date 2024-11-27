SOFTSWISS integrates Jackpot Aggregator with RedStar Casino

The company said the collaboration with RedStar Casino highlights the product’s ability to integrate effortlessly with external platforms, showcasing its adaptability beyond the SOFTSWISS ecosystem.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced the integration of its Jackpot Aggregator, a cutting-edge player engagement solution, with RedStar Casino, a secure and reliable gaming platform. According to the company, this partnership demonstrates “the seamless integration capabilities of SOFTSWISS products with third-party casino platforms, further solidifying the versatility of the Jackpot Aggregator.”

Previously, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team primarily worked with clients using the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform and the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, delivering efficient and seamless engagement tools. The collaboration with RedStar Casino highlights the product’s ability to integrate effortlessly with external platforms, showcasing its adaptability beyond the SOFTSWISS ecosystem.

To support smooth onboarding, the SOFTSWISS team provides comprehensive API integration documentation and dedicated Technical Account Manager support, addressing any potential queries in real time.

Angelina Stasiuk, head of business line at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, shared: “The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is constantly evolving. In addition to expanding engagement mechanics such as jackpots, drops, multi-prizes, and Prime Network Jackpot campaigns, we are also broadening our client base and market reach. Regardless of their casino platform, any client can integrate the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator and easily launch diverse engagement campaigns.”

RedStar Casino representatives added: “We appreciate the professionalism of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team and the simplicity of the product’s integration process. We have already launched a three-level progressive jackpot campaign and are thrilled to offer our players a diverse and engaging gaming experience.”

This successful integration marks a milestone in the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator’s mission to deliver innovative and adaptable engagement solutions, ensuring seamless functionality and exceptional value for operators and players alike.

Recently, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator announced the improvement of its product by introducing a multi-prizes feature. This new functionality enables operators to split winnings among several players or groups, offering customisable distribution methods tailored to various engagement strategies.

