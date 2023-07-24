Million’s visitors now can enjoy EGT Digital’s slot games

Both companies look forward to the certification of the rest of the games for the country.

All of the Bulgarian provider content caught the attention of Romanian customers.

Press release.- Almost the entire gaming portfolio of EGT Digital is available to the visitors of the popular Romanian online casino Million, operated by Ritzio Entertainment Group. They can try their luck with all the titles from Bell Link, High Cash, the 5 games with a Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as almost all the slots from Clover Chance.

Petre Predescu, CFO at Ritzio Entertainment Group, said: “EGT Digital’s gaming content immediately caught the attention of our customers and we see increased interest in it.

“We look forward to the certification of the rest of the games for the country so that we can further enrich the choice of the players on our website.”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, also shared her satisfaction with the cooperation with Million: “Thanks to this partnership, our slots have become even more popular among the local gaming audience. I am confident that more successful cooperations with other Romanian operators will follow in the near future.”

See also: Crystalbet’s customers to dive into the exciting world of EGT Digital’s games