Crystalbet’s customers to dive into the exciting world of EGT Digital’s games

Press release.- The Georgian online casino Crystalbet already offers to its visitors the opportunity to try their luck with EGT Digital’s games. All 70 titles of the provider’s portfolio are live, including Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, the 5 games with a Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as the multiplayer xRide.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital “We are very happy to continue to expand our presence in Georgia thanks to Crystalbet, who trusted us and integrated all our slots.

“I believe that we will meet and even exceed the operator’s expectations. EGT Digital’s game portfolio is constantly being updated and I am confident that very soon more of our proposals will be available on their website.”

Crystalbet.com management also gave a positive evaluation of the partnership with the Bulgarian provider: “We always strive to provide players with high-quality slot entertainment. That’s why we decided to add EGT Digital’s games, which are already very popular among our customers for their interesting and diversified themes and high chances of winning. We are very pleased with the results they have demonstrated so far.”

