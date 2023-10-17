CT Interactive will present its portfolio at SiGMA Europe Summit 2023

The company’s top experts will present the brand’s latest slot releases.

SiGMA Europe will take place in Malta from November 14 to 16.

Press release.- CT Interactive will present its constantly evolving portfolio at Stand 1126 during the SiGMA Europe Summit. The event will take place between 14 and 16 November.

The company’s top experts will present the brand’s latest slot releases – The Big Chili, TransilWinia, 5 Fruitata Wins, 20 Fruitata Wins and a list of cascading games. CT Interactive also offers two jackpots that are designed to bring maximum joy to the players – Hot Luck and CT Interactive Mystery Jackpot. Hot Luck is a 3-level Mystery Interactive Jackpot and gives additional awards.

Lachezar Petrov, CEO at CT Interactive, commented: “We want to welcome all the attendees at our stand to see last-generation content that has won dozens of awards from prestigious ceremonies.”

The team of experts representing CT Interactive at SiGMA Europe includes Lachezar Petrov, CEO at CT Interactive; Milena Tsankarska, Head of Business Development EMEA; Antonio Donov, Business Development Manager EMEA; Silvia Hristova, Head of CRM; Kiril Kirilov, CRM and Smilena Ilieva, CRM.

