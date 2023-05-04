Microgaming names Stephen Fisk as CEO

Fisk will replace Andrew Clucas at the helm of the online casino supplier.

UK.- Isle of Man-based Microgaming has named Stephen Fisk as its new chief executive officer (CEO), with immediate effect. Fisk replaces Andrew Clucas, who has left to pursue new opportunities after 15 years at the online casino games and software supplier.

Fisk first joined Microgaming in October 2016 as director of sportsbook. He had previously worked in senior positions at gaming brands such as the Rational Group (formerly The Stars Group). He left in 2018 to take up the role of chief operating officer (COO) at Apricot Investments, where he continued to work with Microgaming on its platform systems and services.

Microgaming said Fisk was familiar with the company’s products, customers, businesses and people, and is “well equipped” to lead the organisation.

Fisk said: “Our technology is cutting edge, our experience second to none, and we absolutely have the best team in the business. This provides a strong foundation from which we can continue to drive forwards and achieve even greater things for Microgaming and our customers.”

Clucas entered Microgaming in 2009 after a career in the Royal Air Force. He held roles in business development and sales before being made chief operating officer in January 2018. He took over as CEO in November 2021, replacing John Coleman.

Clucas said: “I have had the privilege of working closely with Stephen, and there really is no more qualified candidate for the job than him. I leave Microgaming in very good hands and have no doubt that Stephen and the team will go on to achieve great things.”