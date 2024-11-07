Michigan regulator authorises BetMGM to combine multi-state online poker markets

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has allowed the operator to enable shared liquidity with New Jersey.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has announced that BetMGM, the platform provider for MGM Grand Detroit, has been authorised to enable shared liquidity for multi-state internet poker between Michigan and New Jersey under the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement.

The authorisation will allow players from the two states to participate in online poker games on a larger scale. BetMGM will offer games including No Limit Hold’em, Fixed Limit Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha Hi, Pot Limit Omaha Hi-Lo, Fixed Limit 7-Card Stud Hi, and Fixed Limit 7-Card Stud Hi-Lo. New online poker games must be submitted to the MGCB for approval.

Currently, three licensed operators and providers offer online poker in Michigan: MGM Grand Detroit with BetMGM, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians with World Series of Poker, and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians with PokerStars.

Michigan joined the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement in 2022, allowing Michigan online poker players to play with players in Delaware, Nevada, New Jersey, and West Virginia, where licensed operators are authorised to conduct multi-state poker. PokerStars was approved to launch multi-state play in January 2023, and Caesars’ World Series of Poker was in May 2024. BetMGM submitted a Multi-State Poker Submission Form in May,

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “This authorization represents a significant step forward in the development of online gaming within our state boundaries. We are confident that the partnership with BetMGM will enhance the gaming experience for Michigan players and drive growth in the industry.”

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $261m in September

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported $261m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts for September. That’s a rise of 16.5 per cent compared to August.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, igaming receipts totalled $202.6m and sports betting receipts $58.4m. Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $209.9m: $182.3m from igaming and $27.6m from internet sports betting, up by 21.8 per cent and 47.2 per cent respectively.