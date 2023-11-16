West Virginia joins the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement

West Virginia joins Michigan, Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey in the MSIGA.

US.- West Virginia has joined the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement (MSIGA), allowing online poker players in the state to play against players from other member jurisdictions. The other states in the agreement are Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware, where the agreement was launched in 2014.

West Virginia igaming service providers interested in offering multi-state poker will have to submit a letter of intent and gain necessary approvals from West Virginia and other member states before going live.

West Virginia Lottery director John Myers said: “I am pleased that our West Virginia iGaming providers will now have the opportunity to offer multi-state poker to our players. This will greatly increase the potential pool of participants and thus allow our players to play for bigger winnings.”

