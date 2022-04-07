Michigan joins the Multi-State Internet Gaming Association

Poker players in Michigan will be able to share liquidity pools with players in Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware.

Michigan joins Nevada, Delaware and New Jersey in the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement, which will allow the state to share liquidity among players gambling legally online.

US.- Michigan has become the fourth US jurisdiction to join the Multi-State Internet Gaming Association, which will allows the pooling of online poker liquidity. The other states in the Multi-State Internet Gaming Agreement are Nevada, New Jersey and Delaware, where the agreement was launched in 2014.

Rebecca Satterfield, manager of the association and the internet gaming manager for the Delaware Lottery, said: “The Multi-State Internet Gaming Association welcomes Michigan to its ranks, along with its nearly 10 million residents, who can now avail themselves of a full array of interactive gaming among the Association’s member states.

“The Association continues to be forward thinking and welcomes the interest of additional gaming jurisdictions in becoming party to the Agreement.”

Michigan and Nevada currently offer only online poker to states involved in the agreement, while Delaware and New Jersey offer a variety of online games. Interstate poker was allowed in Michigan through a bill that was signed into law in January 2021.

World Series of Poker at Michigan

Last week, World Series of Poker announced that WSOP.com is live in Michigan. It’s the fourth state where it operates, following Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Jersey.

WSOP offers a mix of live-action games from No Limit Hold’em to Pot Limit Omaha plus tournaments. The website has signed a partnership with 2009 Main Event champion and Michigan resident Joe Cada as a local poker ambassador. Cada will host live streaming sessions and live tournaments in Michigan.

Ty Stewart, SVP of the World Series of Poker at Caesars Entertainment, said: “With two world champions coming out of this state, Michigan is a special market for the WSOP. We’re sorry it’s taken so long, but WSOP.com is ready to make up for our late entry with industry-leading promotions, the biggest weekly tournaments, and player appreciation benefits like freerolls to the Main Event in Las Vegas.”

Cada commented: “It’s go time in Michigan. I know a lot of local players are excited that WSOP.com is finally live in the state and I’m personally looking forward to getting to know all the great poker players at tournaments and online events soon. Game on!”