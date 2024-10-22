Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $261m in September

Gross receipts increased by 16.5 per cent compared to August.

US.- Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported $261m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts for September. That’s a rise of 16.5 per cent compared to August.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, igaming receipts totalled $202.6m and sports betting receipts $58.4m. Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $209.9m: $182.3m from igaming and $27.6m from internet sports betting, up by 21.8 per cent and 47.2 per cent respectively.

The internet sports betting handle was $501.8m, up by 79.2 per cent from the $280.1m handle recorded in August. Operators reported submitting $39.5m in taxes and payments to the state. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $9.84m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees, and tribal operators reported $4.8m in payments to governing bodies.

Casinos in Detroit

The three Detroit casinos reported $101.98m in monthly aggregate revenue for September. That’s down 10 per cent from $112.5m in August.

Of the total, $101.23m was generated from table games and slots and $755,519 from retail sports betting. Revenue from table games and slots increased 1.2 per cent when compared to the same month last year but was 8.6 per cent lower when compared to the previous month.

