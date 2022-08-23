Michigan closes two illegal casinos in Flint

The raids followed an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Investigators have seized 67 devices from two alleged storefront casinos.

US.- Michigan investigators have confiscated 11 video slot machines and 56 computers plus $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards in raids at two alleged illegal casinos in Flint. The raids followed an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

The alleged storefront casinos were located at the Cellular Vault, 3301 Corunna Road, and Cellular Bank, 4622 N. Saginaw Street. At Cellular Vault, police found 39 computers used to play slot-style games. At Cellular Bank, there were 11 standalone slot machines and 13 computers. Authorities also found a card with a PIN allowing betting online from offsite locations.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “The MGCB received several anonymous tips regarding both Flint locations, and we thank the public for their help in rooting out possible illegal gambling activities. Patrons at alleged storefront casinos do not have access to the consumer protections required for legal, regulated gambling. The operations also can draw other types of crime to the surrounding neighborhoods.”

In April, investigators seized 100 devices and $29,200 in suspected gambling profits from two other alleged storefront casinos, The State Road Spot in Davison and The Bristol Spot in Burton. The two locations remain under investigation.

In March, police raids led to more than $91,500 in cash and 82 gambling machines being seized at two alleged illegal casinos in Lansing. At Logan Square, police found 28 full-size slot machines, one virtual blackjack table and other casino-style games, with the machines, In total, 62 machines were removed from the location. At 777 Games of Skill, there were reportedly 13 full-size slot machines and seven other gambling games.