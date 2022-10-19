Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $176.5m in September

The online sports betting handle was up 66.6 per cent month-on-month.

The figure was up 14 per cent month-on-month and up 40 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators have reported a combined $176.5m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for September. Receipts were up 14 per cent from August’s $154.9m and 40 per cent compared to September 2021.

Online gaming gross receipts hit $128.7m, down 1.7 per cent from the $130.9m reported in August. Gross sports betting receipts were $47.8m, up 99.3 per cent from $24m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that combined adjusted online gaming and sports betting gross receipts were $143m: $115.8m from online gaming and $27m from sports betting. Monthly internet gaming-adjusted gross receipts fell 1.5 per cent while online sports betting-adjusted gross receipts climbed 68.9 per cent.

Compared with September 2021, internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were up 25.5 per cent. Internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts increased by $27.2m. The online sports betting handle was $364.5m, up 66.6 per cent when compared with the August handle of $218.8m.

Operators submitted $25.6m in taxes and payments to the state of Michigan: $24m from online gaming taxes and fees and $1.6 from online sports betting taxes and fees. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $7.1m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Tribal operators reported making $2.8m in payments.

For the first nine months of 2022, aggregate internet gaming adjusted gross receipts totalled $1bn, and aggregate internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts $131.4m.

Detroit’s land-based casinos

Detroit’s three casinos generated $103.4m in revenue in September, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Hollywood Casino at Greektown, generated $100.8m from table games and slots and $2.6m from retail sports betting.

MGM led the market with a 48 per cent share, compared to. MotorCity’s 31 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s 21 per cent. According to the MGCB, revenue from table games and slots decreased by 5.7 per cent from September 2021 and 3.5 per cent from August.