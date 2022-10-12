Detroit casinos report $103.4m monthly aggregate revenue in September

The three casinos generated $100.8m in revenue from table games and slots.

Revenue was down 7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $103.4m in revenue in September, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Hollywood Casino at Greektown, generated $100.8m from table games and slots and $2.6m from retail sports betting.

MGM led the market with a 48 per cent share, compared to. MotorCity’s 31 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s 21 per cent. According to the MGCB, revenue from table games and slots decreased by 5.7 per cent from September 2021 and 3.5 per cent from August.

The casinos paid $8.2m in gaming taxes to the state for the month, down from $8.7m from the same month in 2021. They submitted $12.5m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city.

In August, the Michigan Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to approve the one-year renewal of licences for Detroit’s three casinos. MGM Grand, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino Greektown will be permitted to operate for another year.

First Sports & Social DraftKings venue to open in Detroit

DraftKings and Live! Hospitality and Entertainment have announced that their Sports & Social DraftKings venue in Metro Detroit, Michigan, will open this autumn. The venue is located at Somerset Collection, a shopping destination.

The first Sports & Social DraftKings will have a bar and restaurant, sports viewing and wagering. Guests will be able to use the DraftKings app to play fantasy sports and place bets from their mobile devices on a variety of sports while watching live. There will be a 32-foot LED media wall and flat-screen televisions.