Michigan regulator sends cease-and-desist order to Bovada operator

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Harp Media B.V., the operator of Curacao-based Bovada.com for providing unlicensed gaming services to Michigan residents.

The Michigan regulator said it was dedicated to upholding state laws to ensure a fair gaming environment. Bovada is alleged to have violated various Michigan gaming regulations, including those stipulated in the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act.