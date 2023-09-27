MGM signs up Chris Rock for British launch

The Hollywood actor is appearing in marketing campaigns for BetMGM in Britain.

UK.- MGM Resorts International has hired the Hollywood actor Chris Rock to start in marketing campaigns for the launch of its BetMGM brand in the British market. The first campaign is live on TV, radio, digital, social and out of home and includes the promotion of bonus offers and price boosts.

BetMGM UK director Sam Behar said: “We are incredibly excited to launch BetMGM in the UK and give customers something new. This campaign leverages the heritage of MGM Resorts’ best-in-class Las Vegas entertainment to deliver a unique proposition to the UK market.

“Alongside standout promotions and our A-list ambassador Chris Rock, this campaign clearly demonstrates BetMGM’s commitment to bringing a fresh and entertaining approach to the market.”

BetMGM’s entry into the British online gambling market

MGM Resorts International launched its BetMGM brand in the British online gambling market last month. In the US, BetMGM is run as a 50-50 joint venture with UK-based Entain, but Entain is not involved in the British expansion, which will compete with the UK operator’s brands such as Ladbrokes.

Instead, BetMGM uses the platform and technology of Swedish company LeoVegas, which MGM Resorts bought last year. Kambi powers the sportsbook through an extension of the agreement it’s had with LeoVegas since 2016.

BetMGM has been followed to Britain by Gamesys, the online gaming operator owned by US casino giant Bally’s Corporation. It’s launched a Bally’s-branded online casino in Britain to replace its existing Megaways Casino brand.

Bally’s operates igaming in several US states, but this is the first time that the Bally brand will be used in Britain. It’s offering online slots, casino games, live casino, poker, bingo and Slingo.