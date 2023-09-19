Gamesys launches Bally’s-branded online casino in Britain

Bally Casino replaces the Megaways Casino brand as US names expand their presence in Britain.

UK.- Gamesys, the online gaming operator owned by US casino giant Bally’s Corporation, has announced the launch of a Bally’s-branded online casino in Britain. Bally Casino replaces its existing Megaways Casino brand.

Bally’s operates igaming in several US states, but this is the first time that the Bally brand will be used in the UK. It’s offering online slots, casino games, live casino, poker, bingo and Slingo.

Bally’s said: “The Bally’s brand has a rich history spanning over 75 years in entertainment and has now brought the American gaming experience to the UK. Bally Casino is committed to being big on entertainment, big on rewards and big on service.”

Customers had until yesterday (September 18) to access existing wallets at Megaways Casino. From today, they will need to log in at Bally Casino to access their accounts.

The Megaways Casino site displayed a message advising customers of the rebranding. It read: “We think the American gaming experience at Bally Casino is exactly the sort of online casino we want our players to enjoy. It’ll bring the authentic Las Vegas atmosphere to your fingertips, combining awesome entertainment, a whole heap of exciting promotions and exceptional service.”

It’s the second launch of a major US brand in Britain in the past month. In August, MGM Resorts International launched its BetMGM brand in the online market.

In the US, BetMGM is run as a 50-50 joint venture with UK-based Entain, but Entain is not involved in the UK expansion, which will compete with the UK operator’s brands, such as Ladbrokes. Instead, BetMGM uses the platform and technology of Swedish company LeoVegas, which MGM Resorts bought last year. Kambi powers the sportsbook through an extension of the agreement it’s had with LeoVegas since 2016.