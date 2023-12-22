MGM Resorts donates $360,000 to International Center for Responsible Gaming

The donation will support two research projects.

US.- MGM Resorts International has donated $360,000 to the International Center for Responsible Gaming (ICRG) to support of two research projects into potential risks associated with gambling.

Stephen Martino, senior vice president and chief compliance officer at MGM Resorts, said: “These research projects are critical to the continued success of the industry and are in the best interest of our guests, company, employees, and the communities where we operate. We’re pleased to continue our financial support of the ICRG and its critical work around responsible gaming best practices.”

Arthur Paikowsky, ICRG president, added: “We salute MGM Resorts for supporting our research that will answer the many questions we have about the impact of gender on gambling disorder and address the health risks of casino employees. The ICRG is very grateful for the company’s long-standing and continuing support of the ICRG.”

See also: MGM Resorts unveils vision for Empire City casino