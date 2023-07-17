MGM Resorts and Marriott International sign long-term agreement

Marriott has entered a licensing deal with MGM to boost its presence in the Las Vegas strip.

US.- Marriott International and MGM Resorts International have announced an exclusive long-term strategic licensing agreement. The MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy will launch in October 2023, encompassing 17 MGM resorts.

From October, several MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy resorts will be available for booking on Marriott’s digital platforms, with all properties expected to be available by the end of the year. The resorts will continue to be available on MGM Resorts’ channels.

“This historic, long-term agreement brings together two of the most trusted and iconic brands in hospitality and entertainment,” said Bill Hornbuckle, president and chief executive officer, MGM Resorts.

“We’ve seen first-hand the strong demand from Marriott International customers through our existing relationship at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and this new agreement will enable us to further optimize our overall profitability. We’re thrilled to now scale the relationship and offer Marriott Bonvoy members greater distribution access to our award-winning resorts – as well as exclusive event and entertainment opportunities – in Las Vegas and across the U.S.”

“We are excited to make MGM Resorts’ incredible properties available on Marriott channels, allowing our members to enjoy Marriott Bonvoy benefits when they stay at MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy resorts,” said Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer, Marriott International. “We look forward to increasing our global rooms distribution by 2.4 percent as we grow our presence on the Las Vegas Strip and in other compelling destinations across the U.S.”

Marriott International has also entered into a loyalty marketing agreement with BetMGM, MGM Resorts International’s online gaming and sports betting joint venture, for Marriott Bonvoy to become BetMGM’s exclusive hospitality loyalty programme partner in the US and Canada.

Adam Greenblatt, chief executive officer at BetMGM said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be able to offer Marriott Bonvoy Members and our players another suite of incredible perks only found on BetMGM. Our new agreement with Marriott International will create a truly robust rewards program that connects our players and Marriott guests to the full BetMGM omnichannel experience.”

