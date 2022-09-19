MGM Grand Las Vegas unveils designs for revamped hotel rooms

MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel & Casino is remodelling 700 rooms in its Studio Tower.

US.- The MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel & Casino is to revamp 700 hotel rooms in the coming months. The rooms are located at the Studio Tower, formerly known as West Wing.

MGM Resorts International said in a release that the rooms will have a “retro desert feel” using fresh pink and chartreuse green colours. Completion is scheduled for December 2022, with the first rooms due to be available in late October.

Ashley Manhan Justman, co-founder and co-creative director of Avenue Interior Design, which worked on the design, said: “We envisioned bringing a bit of nostalgia to MGM Grand that reinvents the past while incorporating a modernised version of mid-century Palm Springs.

“We designed an exclusive retreat with a stylish colour palette, contemporary furniture and geometric wall coverings to bring to life a retro chic vacation revival.”

The rooms will feature rounded window seats, enlarged headboards, globe sconces and artwork that accentuates the sculptural furnishings. Each guest bathroom will feature space-saving barn doors, marble shower floors and new chrome fixtures. All rooms will have a built-in recessed mini-bar, 55-inch flat-screen TV, open closet and USB power outlets.

Michael Neubecker, MGM Grand’s president and COO, said: “We wanted to make a fresh statement with our new Studio Tower rooms by creating a relaxing atmosphere that appeals to not only leisure travellers here on vacation, but also our business travellers looking for a refreshing reprieve after a long day of meetings. With this remodel, we found innovative ways to enlarge spaces and upgrade amenities while adding modern conveniences so our guests can truly enjoy a comfortable sanctuary during their stay.”

Nevada reports $1.31bn in gaming revenue for July

Nevada casinos saw their 17th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in July. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.31bn in gaming revenue, down by 3.2 per cent year-on-year but up 28.4 per cent against pre-pandemic July 2019.

Clark Country generated the majority of revenue at $1.12bn, down 3 per cent from the prior-year period, when revenue was $1.16bn. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was down 3 per cent year-on-year to $773.3m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $60m and $24.5m respectively, year-on-year declines of 16 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.