MGM Grand Detroit workers end strike

MGM Grand Detroit employees have voted to ratify a new contract.

US.- Workers at MGM Grand Detroit have voted to ratify a new contract, ending a 47-day strike. Workers at MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown had voted in favour of a tentative deal last month, but workers at MGM Grand Detroit continued to strike.

The strike was the first in the history of the Detroit Casino Council, which represents 3,700 employees at Detroit’s three casinos. The workers belong to five unions: UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324 and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters. In October, the three Detroit casinos reported $82.8m in monthly aggregate revenue (AGR), down 19 per cent from September’s $101.6m.