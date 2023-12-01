Casino workers continue to negotiate with MGM Grand Detroit

MGM Grand Detroit’s workers rejected a proposed deal.

US.- Workers at MGM Grand Detroit continue to negotiate after rejecting a proposed agreement for new contracts. A union representative said that union leaders were working with a federal mediator to reach a new deal.

Earlier this month, Casino workers at MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown voted in favour of a tentative deal for the three casinos. However, workers at MGM Grand Detroit continued to strike.

The workers are members of the Detroit Casino Council (DCC), which represents 3,700 employees at Detroit’s three casinos. Members at each venue voted separately on the offer. According to the DCC, those who voted to ratify the five-year contract will receive an immediate $3-an-hour raise and a $5-an-hour raise during the contract.

The strike is the first in the history of the DCC, which represents five labor unions: UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324 and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters. In October, the three Detroit casinos reported $82.8m in monthly aggregate revenue (AGR), down 19 per cent from September’s $101.6m.