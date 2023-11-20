Workers at two Detroit casinos to ratify new agreement

Workers at MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown have voted to ratify a new contract, but those at MGM Grand Detroit continue to strike.

US.- Workers at MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown have voted to ratify a new contract, ending a 34-day strike at the two Detroit properties. However, workers at MGM Grand Detroit rejected the proposed new agreement and will continue to strike.

The workers are members of the Detroit Casino Council (DCC), which represents 3,700 employees of Detroit’s three casinos. Members at each venue voted separately on the offer. According to the DCC, those who voted to ratify the five-year contract will receive an immediate $3-an-hour raise and a $5-an-hour total raise for the contract.

The DCC said on Friday (November 17) that it had reached a tentative agreement for new contracts to end the strikes, which began last month. The strike is the first in the history of the DCC, which represents five labor unions, UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324 and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.