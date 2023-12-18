MGA names Charles Mizzi as CEO

Mizzi will take up the leadership of the MGA on January 26.

Mizzi will replace Carl Brincat as the head of the Malta Gaming Authority.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has announced that Charles Mizzi will be its new chief executive. Mizzi will take up the role on January 26. The MGA had confirmed in October that current CEO Carl Brincat would not seek another term. He replaced Heathcliff Farrugia in January 2021.

Mizzi has served as CEO of the Residency Malta Agency, the government body responsible for managing the Malta Permanent Residence Programme. Other roles have included a stint as head of image and communications at BNF Bank.

Mizzi said: “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to lead the Authority. I am keen to build on past successes and, together with the team under the guidance of the Minister responsible and the board of governors, to strategically steer the Authority forward so that Malta’s already robust position in the field may be further strengthened, while delivering value to all stakeholders.”

Silvio Schembri, Malta’s minister for the economy, EU funds and lands said: “With his vast experience in managing the operations of a number of entities and his contributions towards major projects, Charles is undoubtedly the right candidate to continue building on what the MGA has achieved so far. He will lead his excellent colleagues within the Authority towards further future success.”

Mizzi will be tasked with defending Malta’s Bill 55 from opposition among other European regulators. The bill aims to protect Malta’s gambling licensees from legal prosecutions undertaken by other European jurisdictions. The MGA argues that its gambling legislation is compatible with European Union rules on the free-movement of services.