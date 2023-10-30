Carl Brincat to step down as MGA CEO

Brincat has been CEO of the Malta Gaming Authority since January 2021.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has confirmed that Carl Brincat will not seek another term as chief executive. He will leave the Maltese regulator when his term ends on January 25. The MGA will open a public call for applications for the position.

Brincat has been CEO of the MGA since January 2021, when he replaced Heathcliff Farrugia. He had already been with the regulator for six years in which he passed through the positions of chief legal and enforcement officer, chief legal counsel and deputy general counsel. Before joining the MGA, he worked for Emmanuel Mallia & Associates Advocates.

The chosen replacement will shadow Brincat for several weeks and take over on the day after he departs.

Brincat said: “Leaving the MGA is a very hard decision to make. The past nine years have been a rollercoaster of experiences which contributed to the person I am today. It has been a privilege to lead the Authority for the past three years.

“Looking back, I am proud of the work we have done together, and of the highly motivated team that surrounds me at the Authority. I look forward to continuing to deliver our commitments over my final few months and have no doubt that my successor will find that the fantastic team at the MGA can help him or her continue to drive improvement further. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for the Authority.”

MGA chairman Ryan Pace said: “Carl has made extensive contributions to the MGA and to the gaming industry in Malta. We are confident in, and very thankful for, the strong foundation he leaves behind as we continue to pursue the MGA’s strategic goals.”

In recent months, the MGA has defended Malta’s Bill 55 after criticism of the legislation from its German counterpart. The German gambling regulator, the GGL, had suggested that the bill should be found in contravention of European Union (EU) law.

The European Commission has already confirmed that it is inspecting Malta’s controversial legislation, which seeks to protect MGA-licensed gambling operators from prosecution for targeting other EU markets under Maltese licences. However, the MGA has denied that the bill contravenes EU law.