Merkur shines in City of Dreams Mediterranean

City of Dreams management members Georgios Seretis (from left to right), Aristotelis Kofas (Merkur), Lykourgos Vasmanolis, Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis (Merkur Gaming’s Chief Executive, International) and Stelios Tsiotrelis welcome the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Press release.- A landmark project and Melco’s first venture in Europe, the City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort casino is now open for both stay and play and Merkur is shining on the property’s luxurious gaming floor with a selection of well-proven successful game variants.

Cyprus is a major Mediterranean tourist destination and has long been anticipated and viewed as a potential venue for an integrated resort and casino complex: a challenge that Melco undertook and that has now come to spectacular fruition.

A temporary Casino in Limassol (now closed, following the opening of City of Dreams) and licensed satellite casino venues, under the Cyprus Casino branding, located in the capital city Nicosia, in Ayia Napa and in Paphos have been a dress rehearsal for the main event, building player excitement ahead of the now completed City of Dreams Mediterranean resort itself.

Grant Johnson, general manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean, noted in a Melco press release: “We are thrilled to finally open the doors of City of Dreams Mediterranean to our valued guests. It will bring Melco’s award-winning standards of entertainment, leisure and welcome innovation to the Cyprus luxury hotel scene. We look forward to captivating our guests with contemporary design, first-class entertainment and immersive experiences.”

Speaking at what was a stylish and glittering welcome reception Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, Merkur Gaming’s chief executive international stated: “We are delighted to have secured a significant part of the gaming floor in City of Dreams and we are certain that players, both local and international will the many different game themes that the casino has selected, enjoy. This is truly a flagship IR development and we wish City of Dreams Mediterranean every success in the future.”