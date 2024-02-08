Merkur Group shines at ICE 2024 with impressive innovations

The company showcased its extensive product portfolio on a sprawling 2,000-square-meter show platform.

Press release.- “Welcome to London” was the greeting this year for the last time at the industry-leading trade fair ICE. From February 6th to 8th, the international gaming industry gathered for the final time at the Exhibition Center London (ExCeL), presenting its latest products and services to over 40,000 visitors. With its customary radiance, the Merkur Group also showcased its extensive product portfolio on a sprawling 2,000-square-meter show platform.

“For over a decade, ICE and ExCeL were inextricably linked. Accordingly, we look back on many unforgettable moments and significant successes that we experienced and celebrated together with our customers and business partners in London,” explains Jürgen Stühmeyer, Management Board member of Merkur Sales. “With the move to Barcelona, the show is now embarking on a new chapter, opening up new and promising opportunities for Merkur Group and the entire gaming industry. After such a magnificent finale at ICE in London, I am confident that the new start in Barcelona will be equally successful,” he added.

The Mod Ex, the new flagship in the cabinet portfolio of the international distribution brand Merkur Gaming, caused a stir on the Merkur exhibition floor. The Multigamer impresses with unprecedented modularity, as not only the monitor but also the body and base can be freely configured according to the needs of customers and players. Another new cabinet making its debut in Merkur Gaming’s portfolio is the Zonic Curved, which attracted the attention of trade show visitors with its stylish design. The new Linked Progressives from Merkur Gaming also received great acclaim.

The new Multigamer Mod Ex impresses with its unique modularity. Here: Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis in front of the J-Curved variant.

With Link Wave, Clash Link, Link Zone Rush, and Link Zone Lounge, four new jackpot systems promise a phenomenal gaming experience thanks to unique mechanics and impressive thematic worlds. The introduction of the new Multigame Package “Merkur Prime” also thrilled ICE attendees, as the package brings eleven new games along with consistent sound and winning animations, promising a lot of gaming excitement on the monitors. The new Merkur Roulette “Spectra” completed Merkur Gaming’s diverse product offering.

In addition to Merkur Gaming, ten more subsidiaries of Merkur Group attracted visitors to the Merkur exhibition floor with their extensive product and service offerings. For example, adp Merkur provided an exclusive insight into the portfolio for the German domestic market with the new Zonic Zone Asia and the latest feature favorite Golden Nugget.

Merkur Dosniha presented the Spanish customers with the brand-new Multigame Package M-Star and a new version of the pub classic G-Box Deluxe, while Blueprint Operations and Blueprint Gaming thrilled British trade show visitors with the new stylish Alpha Curve housing and the tension-filled game innovation, Genies Wheel.

Exciting insights into the world of online gaming were offered by the Merkur eSolutionsdivision. As a flagship brand, it presented a modern 360-degree approach together with Merkur Group subsidiaries Euro Payment Group, Bede Gaming, and edict egaming, successfully connecting the stationary and online gaming worlds with innovative product solutions. A key component of this portfolio was the company’s own e-wallet Paylado, which is considered one of the most innovative e-money payment options for online gaming.

See also: Merkur Gaming at the grand finale of London’s ICE

Also present on the Merkur exhibition floor were the cash-handling experts from GeWeTe. They arrived in London with a wide range of products, from which the bestseller Cash-Center Premium and the latest development Cash-Center Slim particularly stood out.

“All the energy we have invested in recent months, both in the development of our product innovations and in our trade show presence, paid off fully and gave us an unforgettable last ICE in London,” summarises Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, Chief Executive International at Merkur Gaming. “The enthusiasm of trade show visitors for our versatile portfolio, especially for our new cabinet highlight Mod Ex, reinforces our conviction that we have once again struck a chord with our customers. We are moving towards a promising future and are very much looking forward to presenting our highlights at next year’s ICE in Barcelona in an even more comprehensive manner.”