Merkur Gaming takes center stage at G2E Las Vegas

From October 8 to 10, Merkur Gaming will present its portfolio at booths 3353 and 3650 in “The Venetian,” in Las Vegas.

Press release.- Vibrant, dazzling, spectacular, extravagant, adventurous – the list of adjectives to describe the world’s gambling mecca Las Vegas is long. It’s precisely for this reason that this entertainment metropolis serves as the ideal setting for the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), one of the most significant B2B trade shows in the global gaming industry.

Renowned exhibitors from around the world will gather to showcase their latest products – and Merkur Gaming will, of course, be in attendance as well. From October 8 to 10, 2024, the internationally successful gaming expert from Germany will present its portfolio at booth 3353 and 3650 in “The Venetian,” offering exciting new products for the expo visitors.

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming, said: “Especially in times like these, in which our industry is facing disproportionate regulations worldwide, the exchange with customers and branch experts is of enormous importance. Every year, the G2E is a fantastic opportunity to welcome fair visitors from all over the world, and to discuss industry topics with them as well as to present new products that assure top-notch entertainment despite current restrictions.”

To ensure such a top-notch gaming experience, Merkur Gaming will be showcasing its new and thrilling content creations at G2E: With Link Wave, the gaming expert is bringing a cutting-edge 4-level Jackpot System to the expo floor, featuring stunningly detailed graphics, and an exceptionally high entertainment value. Additionally, its thrilling features – the Wave Boost and the Wave Respin Feature – guarantee greater excitement, a more diverse gaming session, and increased opportunities for big wins.

Equally exhilarating is the new Linked Progressive Jackpot Clash Link. Thanks to its unique Triple-Trigger mechanic, its variety-promising Dynamic Ways Mechanism, and the unlimited free games, Clash Link fully captivates players, delivering a tension-filled adventure ride. As seen at previous expos, the new multigame package Merkur Prime is set to attract significant interest from visitors, impressing with a new, more intuitive menu navigation, a modern player interface, and eleven new game titles.

Beyond outstanding gaming content, it takes a comfortable, ergonomically optimized, and aesthetically appealing cabinet to invite players to linger and enjoy a thoroughly satisfying gaming expedition. Merkur Gaming meets these demands in full with the new, innovative and stylish cabinet family Mod Ex. It particularly impresses due to its unprecedented modularity, which allows operators to customize the cabinet to their specific needs and the preferences of their guests. Various monitor configurations, a choice between traditional mechanical and state-of-the-art video button panels, as well as different base sizes, promise unparalleled versatility. Visitors to the G2E will be able to discover the J-Curved and 3×32-inch variants of the new Mod Ex cabinet.

And there’s even more to discover at the Merkur Gaming booth: As usual, the cash-handling experts from GeWeTe will be present, showcasing their machine solutions for checking, issuing, and recycling banknotes and coins. The Merkur Group’s subsidiaries Bede Gaming and edict egaming will offer exciting insights into the world of online gaming for the attending guests. Additionally, through strategic partnerships, the companies Spintec and Gaming Arts will be featured at the Merkur booth as well, presenting their extensive and promising product portfolios.

Merkur Gaming’s presence at the G2E 2023.

“As in every year, we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to our G2E booth. Due to the geographical proximity, we are particularly excited to welcome a large number of customers from Latin America to the Merkur world. The Latin American market plays a crucial role in our business, and trade shows like the G2E greatly contribute to strengthening and expanding it,” said Sakis. “I am eagerly anticipating this year’s fair and look forward to engaging with our clients and meeting many new faces.”