Merkur Gaming took part in Peru Gaming Show 2024

The Merkur Gaming booth was extremely well attended on both days of the Peru Gaming Show.

The company has participated in one of Latin America’s most important gaming exhibitions.

Press release.- Gaming Machine operators from the entire Latin American gaming business travelled to the Peru Gaming Show 2024 in Lima from June 12 to 13 to see the latest product innovations for the Latin American gaming market. Merkur Gaming was also represented with an impressive portfolio at the Centro de Convenciones Jockey Plaza.

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming, said: “The gaming markets around the world are facing major challenges these days – including the Latin American market. Restrictions are limiting business and making legal gaming increasingly unattractive.”

He then added: “Machine operators are therefore looking more than ever for content and cabinets that engage and make the game exciting and varied despite the restrictions. And this is where we come in! The feedback from our customers at the Peru Gaming Show proves that with our latest content and cabinet creations, we have succeeded in bringing a top-class gaming experience to the trade fair floor and soon to the arcades of Latin America.”

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, Chief Executive International at Merkur Gaming (r.), and Ronald Díaz, General Manager Merkur Gaming Peru, were delighted to welcome interested visitors to this year’s Peru Gaming Show.

The new linked progressive jackpot systems Link Wave, Link Zone Rush and Link Zone Lounge proved to be crowd-pullers on the Merkur Gaming exhibition floor. They all boasted excellent playability, unmistakable graphics and highly popular jackpot features that drive the entertainment factor on the multigamer to new heights. The well-known Merkur Mystery jackpot system was equally popular, impressing attendees with its impressive game world and the nerve-wracking “must-hit-before” function, among other things.

Presented for the first time at ICE 2024, the Mod Ex, the new flagship cabinet from Merkur Gaming, also made its way to Peru. In its J-Curved version, the multigamer particularly impressed with its 55” HD monitor, which allows the gaming guests to immerse themselves even deeper into various gaming worlds.

The Zonic presented itself just as stylishly on the Merkur trade fair floor. The nationally and internationally acclaimed success case was on display at the Peru Gaming Show as a duo and trio version and was met with enthusiasm among trade fair visitors, particularly due to its ergonomic design and individually interchangeable frame concept.

The new linked progressive jackpot system Link Zone Rush proved to be a crowd-puller on the Merkur Gaming exhibition floor.

“As usual, Merkur Gaming attended this year’s Peru Gaming Show with an impressive product range consisting of proven classics and great new products,” summarised Ronald Díaz, general manager Merkur Gaming Peru. “I am incredibly proud that our customers were immediately impressed by our portfolio and that the new releases in particular met with great interest.”