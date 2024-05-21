Merkur Dosniha takes center stage at FIJMA 2024

The company displayed its latest games and cabinets.

Press release.- The Feria Internacional del Juego in Madrid (FIJMA) is considered Spain’s most significant gaming trade fair, making it the optimal opportunity for Merkur Dosniha to showcase its portfolio. From May 7th to 9th, the subsidiary of the Merkur Group, along with representatives from the German headquarters, was present at the IFEMA Convention Centre to highlight the latest games and cabinets for the Spanish market on an exhibition space of around 850 square meters.

“The Spanish gambling market is considered to be an exceptionally competitive and promising one, yet it has been facing with significant political restrictions for some time now,” explained Jürgen Stühmeyer, Management Board member, Merkur Sales. “Therefore, it is even more important to maintain a strong presence at pivotal events like FIJMA, to further strengthen our Spanish development and distribution company, Merkur Dosniha, and to continue holding our position as market leader in the Spanish casino sector.”

The highlight of Merkur Dosniha’s product exhibition was the new “Spectra” roulette. In close collaboration with the new partner Spintec, Merkur has succeeded in elevating the roulette experience to a new level in the Spanish market. A new user interface makes the handling even easier for the guest, while ergonomically designed seating areas and hand rests invite comfort and relaxation. The roulette wheel and topper are even more visible thanks to its flatter surface and brighter, more contrasting color scheme. Additionally, a more robust ball track surface promises greater durability for the roulette. And thanks to two-sided player information displays and a round LED topper, players can keep a better eye on the roulette action at the Spectra wheel. Thanks to these remarkable product features, Spectra became the center of attention, captivating every gaze.

At the center of the product exhibition for the arcade sector was the Multi-Game-Package M-Star. It contains a total of twelve games, including Orcas, Shaking 7, and ZOCO, and impressed visitors especially when combined with the popular Golden Nugget Feature. Mystic Link, a popular Linked Progressive from Merkur, captivated on the trade fair floor with a revolutionary algorithm, entertaining animations, and a fun-filled range of games. In addition to the classics Magic Mirror Deluxe, Zentaurus, and Multi Wild 243, the Jackpot System includes three game innovations, which take players into different themed worlds. It has already been approved in nearly all regions of Spain.

For the pub sector, Merkur Dosniha showcase the Multigamer G-Box, which in its latest Deluxe version scores with a new roulette and new games such as Multiwild. In the casino sector, it was primarily Link Zone Rush and Link Zone Lounge that caught the attention of trade fair visitors and customers. These two Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems proofed very popular at FIJMA and are expected to be approved for the Spanish gambling market soon. Moreover, Merkur Dosniha presented Solar Link, a Linked Progressive adapted from the arcade sector for the casino market, promising first-class gaming fun here as well.

“This year, we showcased an impressive portfolio of innovations at the Feria Internacional del Juego and were rewarded with consistently positive feedback from our customers and the attendees,” commeted Carlos Chacón, CEO of Merkur Dosniha. “With our new and existing products, we precisely address the requirements of the respective sectors and the needs of our customers, thus securing our presence and market share in the Spanish gambling market.”