Meridianbet named title sponsor of Maltese FA Cup

The competition has been rebranded as the Meridianbet FA Trophy.

Malta.- Meridianbet has been named title sponsor of the Maltese FA Cup, which has been rebranded as the Meridianbet FA Trophy. The operator, which was recently acquired by Golden Matrix Group for €275m, has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement.

Stefan Pavlovic, director of Meridian Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to partner with the Malta Football Association as the title sponsor of the Maltese FA Cup. With our 17-year presence in Malta, we have consistently strived to give back to the community. This sponsorship not only supports the growth of football at all levels but also reinforces our ongoing initiatives.”

Malta FA president Bjorn Vassallo said: “The Maltese FA is committed to growing and improving the game of football and the people in it at all levels. Our partnership with Meridianbet, a company with a deep-rooted presence in Malta, is an ideal fit as we strive to inspire people, achieve high standards and embrace a sporting culture. Together, we aim to foster positive social change and champion national pride.”

Churchill Downs takes historical horse racing to Malta for first operation outside the US

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) and International Game Technology (IGT) have entered into a deal with the Malta National Lottery. They will provide historical horse racing (HHR) games at Malta National Lottery outlets in what is a first for the format outside the US.

An initial launch will take place at IZIBINGO in Dolmen, a new gaming and entertainment centre with a renovated 312-seater bingo hall and sportsbook, where IGT will provide technology while CDI subsidiary Exacta Services will power the HHR gaming floor with its Exacta Connect system for 120 HHR terminals. Other Malta National Lottery venues will be added after the initial launch, providing access to over 80 IGT HHR games, including Cleopatra Gold, Wolf Run Gold and Stinkin’ Rich Skunks Gone Wild!