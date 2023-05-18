MegaPari nominated for Rising Star of the Year at AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023

Megapari has been nominated for Rising Star of the Year at the AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023.

Press release.- MegaPari has been making waves in the industry since its launch in 2019. Known for its exceptional services and commitment to excellence, MegaPari has been recognized as a rising star and nominated in the prestigious Rising Star of the Year category at the AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023.

The AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023 is a highly anticipated event celebrating the remarkable achievements of affiliates, operators, and B2B providers in the online gambling industry. Taking place on June 30th at the Mediterranean Conference Center in Valletta, Malta, this prestigious ceremony recognizes outstanding performance, innovation, and game-changing breakthroughs within the sector.

MegaPari’s nomination in the Rising Star of the Year category at the AffPapa iGaming Awards is a testament to its rapid rise in the industry. The brand has already received numerous nominations for prestigious industry awards such as SBC, EGR, and BSG Awards in the years 2022 and 2023.

With its user-friendly interface, extensive game selection, and cutting-edge technology, MegaPari has attracted a loyal customer base. Additionally, the brand operates the MegaPari Partners affiliate program, which boasts a network of over 15,000 partners. This global affiliate program has further contributed to MegaPari’s success by expanding its reach and fostering valuable partnerships.

With its nomination, MegaPari becomes a part of a significant industry event that is designed to showcase outstanding contributions and inspire professionals to continue pushing boundaries within the industry. The AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023 serves as a reminder of the collective efforts that have shaped the industry’s growth and prosperity.