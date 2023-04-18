MegaPari launches in Canada with extensive gaming options and a lucrative affiliate program

MegaPari, an online gambling platform licensed by the Government of Curacao, has launched in Canada.

Press release.- MegaPari has arrived in Canada, offering an enhanced bonus portfolio to new users, which exemplifies the platform’s dedication to providing the best possible gaming experience. The brand holds a license from the Government of Curacao and boasts a sportsbook that offers over 16,000 live sporting and non-sporting events, including NHL, NCAA, NBA, and MLB – favourites among Canadian players. MegaPari is also compatible with all preferred languages in Canada, making it easier for players to use the platform.

Canadian players can register and deposit funds using multiple payment options such as MasterCard, Visa, Interac, DirectDebit+, and cryptocurrency, allowing them to access MegaPari’s vast sportsbook, 1000+ live dealer games, and 20,000+ casino slots from top casino game software providers.

MegaPari is not only expanding its customer base in Canada but also developing its affiliate program by searching for affiliates interested in profitable advertising opportunities in the region. The MegaPari affiliate program provides individual deals based on high conversion rates, lifetime commissions up to 70 per cent, or CPA up to 90$.

Additionally, the brand offers its partners a broad range of marketing materials to help promote the brand effectively. Affiliates can withdraw their profits every day using various payment methods, including popular e-wallets and cryptocurrencies, and receive dedicated support from the MegaPari team.

By collaborating with skilled individuals and industry leaders, MegaPari can ensure that Canadian users have the best gaming experience while rewarding its partners for their contributions.

Michael, head of operational Marketing, commented on MegaPari’s entry into the Canadian market:

“We are thrilled to announce our entry into the highly competitive Canadian online gambling market.

“As a young and emerging brand, we understand the need for meticulous analysis of customer behaviour and preferences to drive our growth. We understand that the Canadian market presents unique challenges and opportunities, and we are well-equipped to navigate these by leveraging our extensive experience in serving diverse markets around the globe.

“Nevertheless, we recognize that it takes more than just a good product to stand out in such a competitive landscape. That’s why we are actively seeking out partners who share our vision and values, and who can help us to better understand the needs and preferences of Canadian players.”