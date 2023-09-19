MegaPari nominated for prestigious EGR AWARDS 2023

MegaPari secured four prestigious nominations from EGR Global, reinforcing its position as a leader in sports betting and mobile gaming.

Press release.- MegaPari has earned four nominations from EGR Global, a leading name in the B2B online gaming sector. The nominations include “Sports Betting Operator,” “Operator Rising Star,” “Mobile Casino Product,” and “Mobile Sports Product.” EGR’s acknowledgement is highly esteemed, given that their awards rank among the most prestigious in the gaming sector.

MegaPari is honoured to receive a nomination in a key category from EGR Global. The nomination for “Sports Betting Operator” serves as a testament to the exceptional level of service provided by the company. MegaPari stands out with a wide range of betting options and highly competitive odds, setting it apart from the competition.

Furthermore, MegaPari’s nomination for the “Operator Rising Star” category serves as a testament to its impact on the industry. Even though MegaPari only started in 2019, it has quickly earned the trust of players.

MegaPari’s nominations for “Mobile Casino Product” and “Mobile Sports Product” highlight its strong mobile gaming presence with dedicated iOS and Android apps. These apps offer easy-to-use navigation and quick loading, ideal for players on the move.

MegaPari extends a thank you to all partners who have played a role in achieving these notable nominations. The company stated if people are interested in building a strong partnership, could reach out to pr.t@megapari.com.