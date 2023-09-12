MegaPari Partners attends SBC Summit Barcelona

MegaPari Partners aims for growth and seeks new partners at the SBC Summit in Barcelona, offering enticing opportunities for Spanish affiliates.

Press release.- MegaPari Partners is expanding its network and seeking partners ready to grow, with a presence at the SBC Summit in Barcelona to enable these opportunities.

The SBC Summit Barcelona is a gathering of global leaders in sports betting and igaming. The event has already established itself as a must-attend for industry professionals, offering an unparalleled opportunity for networking, knowledge exchange, and business expansion.

While relatively new to the Spanish market, MegaPari has quickly established itself as a popular betting and gaming platform. MegaPari excels in understanding player preferences, guaranteeing the effectiveness of affiliate marketing campaigns. With swift and convenient payment methods, Megapari is a player favourite, maximizing affiliate commissions

Megapari Partners is attending the SBC Summit to establish significant partnerships and is extending a special offer to Spanish affiliates. The brand offers a revenue share of up to 50 per cent, as well as flexible CPA, Hybrid, and Fix options tailored to meet the needs of Spanish partners.

Join MegaPari Partners at booth AM24 to discover business opportunities and connect with the MegaPari Partners team!