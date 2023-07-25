MegaPari is to attend the Spice Sri Lanka 2023

The event will take place from the 26th to the 28th of July 2023.

MegaPari will showcase its gaming expertise and offer up to 50 per cent lifetime revenue share to affiliates.

Press release.- Following their successful presence at Spice India, MegaPari is now preparing for Spice Sri Lanka 2023 to assert its leading position in the iGaming industry.

Spice Sri Lanka, will focus on the potential of the land-based casino, games of skill, sports betting, and online gaming industries. It’s a chance for companies worldwide to show off new gaming ideas and to find partners who are ready to grow. The event will take place from the 26th to the 28th of July 2023 at Ramada By Wyndham Colombo, Sri Lanka.

South Asia represents an important market for MegaPari. The company is already providing an exceptional gaming experience in India and Bangladesh, and is poised to expand into Sri Lanka.

For sports enthusiasts, MegaPari offers an impressive array of 16,000 sports and non-sports events, as well as a generous welcome bonus for enhancing the gaming experience. Megapari takes pride in its top-tier online casino, which features 20,000 slot machines from renowned providers the company collaborates with. Moreover, the company offers regular promotions, increasing potential winnings.

As part of its growth strategy and commitment to shared success, MegaPari is also extending an invitation to affiliates who are prepared for a promising collaboration and substantial earnings. The company offers up to 50 per cent lifetime revenue share, high conversion from registration to deposit, as well as a flexible and unique bonus policy and VIP service.

Come network and explore new business horizons with Megapari Partners at booth 1024!