MegaPari establishes new partnerships with Stakelogic, EA Gaming, and Play’n GO

MegaPari already offers 20,000 slots from the largest and most well-known providers.

The company has established a partnership with these providers as they offer intriguing mechanics and diverse themes that will appeal to a large number of players

Press release.- Recognizing the important role of online casino software providers in shaping user experience and casino success, MegaPari has collaborated with top-tier game providers. This time, MegaPari has broadened its gaming catalogue by adding three leading game providers: Stakelogic, EA Gaming, and Play’n GO.

Stakelogic, EA Gaming, and Play’n GO are providers popular in many markets and known for their quality localization. Moreover, EA Gaming’s main focus has been on Asian markets since launching its first studio in Manila, which is important for MegaPari as it has recently entered the Philippine market.

MegaPari has established a partnership with these providers as they offer intriguing mechanics and diverse themes that will appeal to a large number of players. Additionally, these providers organize regular tournaments and promotions, enhancing the overall gaming experience and providing exciting opportunities for players to win.

MegaPari already offers 20,000 slots from the largest and most well-known providers, which are highly sought-after by players. The company expresses gratitude to the partners for their trust and eagerly looking forward to new collaborations.

See also: MegaPari NPS Survey: Players prefer free bets and speedy withdrawals