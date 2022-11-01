Meet the 27th Gaming Group at the SBC Miami show in November

The company invites everyone to visit Booth A26 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Hollywood, Fla), November 1-3.

Press release.- During the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of November, the 27th Gaming Group will be present at the SBC Miami fair, which takes place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, in Florida. The team will be there with their three leading companies in the fields of online casinos, slots, sports betting and horse racing.

27th Gaming Group, Jackpot Software, and BetConnections are the guarantee of offering the best solutions in the gambling market. Because of them, players from all over the world, especially from emerging markets in Latin America, can have fun with security and special bonuses.

To get to know all their games, visitors will be able to come to their exhibition stand, where they will present products and their contribution to this market that only grows and needs more and more quality and development.

“It will be a great opportunity for everyone to get to know our company. In addition, visitors will be able to see how we are contributing to the consolidation of this market in emerging countries”, said Pegah Firoozi, 27th Gaming Group’s chief operating officer.

The event will bring together the leadership teams and product specialists from retail and online operators in markets including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Uruguay. There are more than 100 speakers, 300 operators and 50 exhibitors.

27th Gaming Group will exhibit at Booth A26.

