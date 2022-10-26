27th Gaming Group participates in the SBC Miami trade show in November

SBC Miami will bring together the leadership teams and product specialists from retail and online operators.

Press release.- The 27th Gaming Group will participate in another internationally renowned trade show. On November 1, 2 and 3, we will be at the SBC Miami, which takes place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Florida.

The event will bring together the leadership teams and product specialists from retail and online operators in markets including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and many others, to share information about best practices, launching in new territories, localized marketing strategies, and the latest technology.

On this occasion, players and casino operators will be able to get to know all the segments of our company, formed by three other large companies in the world of gambling and games.

The three companies that make up this successful group are:

27th Gaming Group,

Jackpot Software and

BetConnections.

Each of them is responsible for developing the most modern features in the world of slots, online casinos and betting games, such as horse racing and sports betting. After a year of extensive participation in shows in Latin America, Asia and Europe, the show in the United States adds to a series of strategies that consolidate the 27th Gaming Group as a leader in the world market.

According to Billy Duran, 27th Gaming Group’s director of International Operations, this is yet another important fair for the brand. “Contributing to our industry peers and presenting everything we are doing is a joy and proof that we are growing to further expand our presence in emerging markets.” The show is one of the most important in the sector. There are more than 100 speakers, 300 operators and 50 exhibitors.

27th Gaming Group will exhibit at Booth A26. Learn more about the 27th Gaming group on: http://27thgaminggroup.com/.

