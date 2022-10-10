27th Gaming Group announces the release of the best pack of games ever

The Platinum Pack comes in line with trends in the gaming market, bringing innovations and modern technologies.

Press release.- 27th Gaming Group reaches the last quarter of the year celebrating great achievements, and it won’t stop there because, now, the company will release its newest pack next October 10th.

The Platinum Pack has three new games featuring cutting-edge technology, and they are all made for different kinds of players.

Hot Hit, Tatanka’s Fortune and Imperial Hit are 3×5 games with 50 lines. They have 8 progressive levels that can be won by obtaining Progressive Bonus symbols in the base game or through the Free Spins Feature, which can be triggered with 3 FreeSpin Symbols in various stages.

Each stage will have a larger play area and the grid can be expanded up to 10×5. It’s a great addition to their games portfolio.

According to Pegah Firoozi, the 27th Gaming Group’s chief operating officer, the Platinum Pack will shake the gambling market. “The new games bring excitement and modernity in three different themes. We are very happy to offer this new feature to players and we know the quality that this represents for the market.”

With this achievement, the company ends an incredible year of participation in shows, such as the Perú Gaming Show and others, and of expanding its operations in the markets of Latin America and Europe.

The 27th Gaming Group is the merger of three other companies: Betconnections, Fusion Group Games and Jackpot Software.