Slotegrator confirms its attendance at SBC Summit 2024

The Slotegrator team will present its latest developments and innovative solutions for online gambling at booth B825.

Press release.- Over 600 companies will showcase their cutting-edge products and technologies at the SBC Summit Lisbon, one of the largest gatherings for the global igaming industry. Slotegrator will be one of those companies, and its team will be showcasing the latest developments and solutions for online gambling at booth B825.

The exhibition will be organised into distinct sections dedicated to specific themes, including Casino & igaming, Sports Betting, and Player Protection, which facilitates navigation and optimizes participation for attendees. It will have over 450 speakers and 25,000 attendees from across the sector.

The Slotegrator booth will offer visitors an opportunity to become acquainted with their cutting-edge solutions. Among these is the company’s most popular product, Telegram Casino. This innovative online gambling platform integrated into a popular mobile app allows casinos to attract new players through a convenient and familiar platform.

Furthermore, Slotegrator’s stand will feature interactive touch screens showcasing the comprehensive capabilities of their state-of-the-art gambling platform, including key modules and features. The team will be available on the stand to provide in-depth information about their products, especially cutting-edge Moneygrator payment solution. This innovative solution seamlessly integrates various payment systems into one application, offering secure and convenient online payments for casino users.

Yana Khaidukova, managing director of Slotegrator, said: “We would be delighted to welcome all SBC Summit Lisbon attendees to our booth, B825. If you would like to discuss your needs and opportunities in more detail, we kindly ask you to book a meeting in advance with the Slotegrator team. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions regarding the integration of our solutions into your project.”