Meet MegaPari Partners at SiGMA Asia 2023

The company will be available at stand P13.

Press release.- MegaPari Partners is to make a significant presence at SiGMA Asia, the highly anticipated event targeting the Asian igaming market. Set to be held from July 19th to 21st, 2023, at the SMX Convention Center Manila, this exhibition promises to be the largest gathering of industry professionals and enthusiasts this year.

Earlier this spring, MegaPari achieved a successful entry into the Philippine market. The platform is licenced by Curacao and offers a sports betting and online casino portfolio. Along with the market entry, the company has opened up the Philippines as a new market for traffic acquisition.

Affiliates who work in the region can choose from lucrative advertising opportunities, with the chance to earn up to 50 per cent in RevShare rates. Besides, a remarkable ability to retain customers sets the company apart, boasting a customer retention rate of up to 75 per cent. Combined with a substantial base of VIP players and a dedicated VIP program, the RevShare deals opportunities hold immense profit potential. However, Hybrid, CPA and Fix formats are also available, resulting in up to 80 affiliate deals offered by MegaPari Partners.

On 19 July, Megapari will be presenting its products with a team of experienced affiliate marketing specialists. They will shed light on the specifics of Megapari’s business and provide you with personalized offers tailored to your needs. The expo will also serve as a talent scouting hub for the Philippines region – the company already boasts a multicultural team and the freedom for employees to bring their own vision and ideas to the business.

Come network and explore new business horizons with MegaPari Partners at booth P13!